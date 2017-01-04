Road Closures around the Highlands

THE Isaac Regional Council is advising residents that due to the recent wet weather, some of the regions roads have been closed or traffic conditions changed.

Marlborough Sarina Road is closed to all traffic from the Oxford Downs Sarina Road intersection to Prospect Creek as well as at the Funnel Creek Crossing.

Oxford Street Sarina Road at Nebo is also closed to traffic at Denison Creek as well as Bowen Street in Nebo.

The Nebo Airstrip Road, Nebo, has recently been reopened.

Road crews are monitoring current conditions and updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Motorists are advised to obey road closure signs and drive with extreme caution and to road conditions.

Remember flood water is unpredictable and it may be deeper and flowing faster than you think.

For the latest weather updates please visit the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219.

Check for closed roads or changed road conditions online QLDTraffic https://qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

For immediate access to information on road and traffic conditions or to report an incident, please contact QLDTraffic via their 13 19 40 Phone Service.