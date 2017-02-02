39°
News

Rugby teams ready for Waitangi showdown

Jessica Dorey
| 1st Feb 2017 10:25 AM
FACE-OFF: Mitchell Smith and Gee Martin.
FACE-OFF: Mitchell Smith and Gee Martin. Jessica Dorey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE fierce battle between New Zealand and The Rest of the World is back again Saturday night.

After a two-year winning streak in 2014 and 2015, New Zealand reclaimed the title last year. And make no mistake, the team is ready to leave everything on the field in order to keep a tight grip on the trophy.

With eight years of experience both playing and coaching, New Zealand coach Gee Martin was not shy about claiming his team will take home the title again this year.

"New Zealand will be on the trophy again this year,” he said.

"It's always a fierce competition, and it's always a great day.

"The match is not about structure, it's about the battle and who's toughest on the day.

"Whatever happens on the field on Waitangi Day, stays on the field.”

Both men and women's teams will take to the field in the blockbuster event, but there's more to the night than just rugby.

"It's important to my culture and everyone in this community from New Zealand,” Mr Martin said.

"It's about sharing the passion of rugby.

"It's a day for everyone to come together and support each other.”

The Rest of the World co-captain Cameron Heath said it would be another blockbuster match between the two teams.

"It is the most physical game of the year,” he said.

"The Kiwis always put the big hits on.”

Central Queensland News

Topics:  rugby sport waitangi day

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Pick of the bunch

Pick of the bunch

Hopes for a high yield in early cotton harvest.

Solar solution brings jobs

CLEAN ENERGY: Solar farm will boost jobs in the region in the next year.

Solar farm will boost jobs in the region in the next year.

Lane closures on Capricorn Hwy

TRUCK ROLLOVER: Lanes on the Capricorn Hwy are partially closed after a truck roll over.

Lanes on the Capricorn Hwy are partially closed.

Slashing energy costs

ENERGY TO BURN: Peter Thompson, Wendy McPhee, Paul Bell, Ewen McPhee, John Gurney and Clinton Adams.

Emerald GP SuperClinic is hoping to slash its energy bill by 40%.

Local Partners

Pick of the bunch

Hopes for a high yield in early cotton harvest.

Progressive updates to increase freight efficiency

WORKING ON OUR ROADS: Minister Mark Bailey at the Gregory Hwy roadworks.

Road works in region are on-track.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Day extra special for new citizens

FLAG DOWN A PARTY: The council will hold events all over the Central Highlands.

Australia Day will be extra special for our newest citizens.

Channel 7 supports House Rules twins after dad's death

UPDATE: Channel 7 has extended its support to twins Luke and Cody Cook, and their family, as they come to terms with their dad's sudden death.

The TV twist you won't see coming

Mandy Moore stars in the TV series This Is Us.

MANDY Moore takes Aussie viewers inside the hit drama This Is Us.

Roller-strollers to make a comeback

The70's band will be touring Australia in June/July. Photo Contributed

See the original boy band of the 1970's this July

I'm A Celeb: ‘She’s walking around with no clothes on’

Tziporah Malkah, formerly Kate Fischer, is a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Girls turn on Tziporah: ‘We don’t want to see it’

Lord of the Rings cast reunion is adorable

Don’t you hate it when your dinner is interrupted by a Cave Troll?!

The fellowship (partially) reunite!

Sky News and Foxtel launch road trip to the regions

Sky News' David Speers, Kieran Gilbert and Paul Murray are hitting the regions with Foxtel.

Do you think mainstream TV doesn’t care for the regions?

What's on the big screen this week

Matthew McConaughey in a scene from the movie Gold.

AN OSCAR contender and a true story of heroism premiere today.

Unbelievable Value - at $345,000 !!

708/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 1 1 $345,000

Offering a prime opportunity to add this executive apartment to your property portfolio, we present this sophisticated stylish one bedroom suite. A premium CBD...

4 Bay Shed, 3 Phase power, 1.5 Acres!

13 Stirling Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $475,000

With space galore you have many possibilities to make this property your perfect home. Set in a quiet area of Rockyview (Paramount Estate) on 6,292m2 (1.554acres)...

IMPRESSIVE IN DESIGN FLAWLESS PRESENTATION

5 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 4 $549,000

A delight to inspect this stunning family home in Hillside is immaculate and is a fine example of quality, perfection and attention to detail. * Open plan in...

Live the High Life at The Edge

902 The Edge Apartments, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 2 1 $449,000

Perched on the ninth floor with unrestricted North facing views of the river and surrounds is this beautifully appointed apartment awaiting your inspection. The...

Cheaper than renting!

30 Eden Way, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Perched up on the hill on Eden Way amongst a great neighbourhood is this fantastic 3-bedroom home! • 3 Good sized bedrooms, 2 with built-ins & fans • Kitchen...

Stylish Modern Kitchen, Renovated Bathroom, In-Ground Pool, Prime Location!

24 Nathan Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 3 $370,000

Just what you've been searching for keep a close eye on the kids in the pool whilst you prepare meals in your stunning new kitchen with stainless steel appliances...

Stunning Range Colonial with Multiple Living Spaces!

13 Nathan Street, The Range 4700

House 5 3 2 $649,000

This truly gorgeous home is the perfect example of a well-executed renovation designed for a comfortable family lifestyle over multiple living and entertainment...

Neat Low Maintenance Brick Home in Kawana

227 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $275,000

This 3 bedroom brick and colour bond low set home needs very little external maintenance which means more money in your pocket. All 3 bedrooms have fresh carpets...

Immaculate 4 bed brick home with 6x6m shed!

22 Turner Court, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 1 1 $375,000

You're going to love the fantastic cul-de-sac lifestyle this sensational low-set brick home has to offer, but you'll need to act fast if you want to secure this...

Fantastic Modern Home With 2 x Living Areas!

5 Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Get in quick to secure an amazing buy in Crestwood Estate. This modern home is appealing, yet affordable! -4 bedrooms, Master has WIR and Ensuite -2 separate...

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!