Rugby teams ready for Waitangi showdown

THE fierce battle between New Zealand and The Rest of the World is back again Saturday night.

After a two-year winning streak in 2014 and 2015, New Zealand reclaimed the title last year. And make no mistake, the team is ready to leave everything on the field in order to keep a tight grip on the trophy.

With eight years of experience both playing and coaching, New Zealand coach Gee Martin was not shy about claiming his team will take home the title again this year.

"New Zealand will be on the trophy again this year,” he said.

"It's always a fierce competition, and it's always a great day.

"The match is not about structure, it's about the battle and who's toughest on the day.

"Whatever happens on the field on Waitangi Day, stays on the field.”

Both men and women's teams will take to the field in the blockbuster event, but there's more to the night than just rugby.

"It's important to my culture and everyone in this community from New Zealand,” Mr Martin said.

"It's about sharing the passion of rugby.

"It's a day for everyone to come together and support each other.”

The Rest of the World co-captain Cameron Heath said it would be another blockbuster match between the two teams.

"It is the most physical game of the year,” he said.

"The Kiwis always put the big hits on.”