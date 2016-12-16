Scan led to diagnosis

SIX weeks ago retired miner Ray Kirkwood was told he had silicosis.

But what has Mr Kirkwood more concerned about is the younger miners who are still working in conditions that could lead to his diagnosis.

That is why he spoke about his 46 years in the mining industry at the Queensland Parliamentary Select Committee conducting an inquiry into the re-emergence of black lung in Emerald today.

Mr Kirkwood said he wasn't afraid to have his voice heard because he wants to see changes implanted to make conditions better for those still in the industry.

After starting his mining career in hard rock, Mr Kirkwood went on to spend 40 years in underground coal mining.

He said he retired in 2012 when he was put off due to coal slump and just over a month ago a local GP diagnosed him with silicosis, a lung disease caused by breathing in tiny bits of silica usually found in parts of sand, rock and mineral ore.

"I found out six weeks ago I've got what I've got,” he said.

"Yea it was a bit of a shock.”

Despite numerous x-rays that didn't "pick up anything,” Mr Kirkwood had a CT scan which led to the diagnosis.

"I had breathing problems but I put it down to weight,” he said.

He described his symptoms as heavy breath, "like you're gasping for breath and you just can't get enough air in your lungs”.

He confirmed he did not have any prior respiratory illnesses.

COVERAGE ON THE INQUIRY TO CONTINUE.