Scholarships at the end of Rainbow in Zambia

THE graduation of Year 7 students from primary school is always a cause for celebrating but for the Our Rainbow House graduating class of 2016 it was especially poignant.

Six Year 7 students successfully passed their final primary school exams and have sat their entrance exams into high school, a first for the charity which was started in Emerald.

Our Rainbow House is a school that offers education for 50 children from the village of Lusaka in Zambia.

Student sponsorship coordinator Suzie Duff gave an update at the charity's annual general meeting last week, telling those gathered all the students had been accepted into high school.

She told how she was encouraged to get in touch with Florence from the Kucetekela Foundation who provides educational opportunities to Zambian youth.

"They offer scholarships to underprivileged children and interviewed 150 students which was narrowed down to 50,” Suzie said.

"We were fortunate to have three out of the 50 to sit for exams.

"Of our three, two students were in the top 15, one came fourth and one came seventh.”

Suzie explained the foundation offers 10 scholarships and do a home visit to the short-listed students which can factor strongly in who receives a scholarship.

"The one who came seventh received a scholarship, it came down to the home situation because he was worse off,” Suzie said.

The scholarship gives the student, fittingly called Blessings, the next five years sponsored in a boarding school.

"He is going from a mud hut to a boarding school,” Suzie said.

Now that the Year 7 students have graduated from primary school, Our Rainbow House is now interviewing students to fill their spots to continue to be a school of 50 students.

Director Alison Ray said the graduating students are not forgotten though, with their sponsors continuing to support them by covering their tuition and uniform fees.

Alison said Blessings had been a boy on the street and has been with Our Rainbow House for three years.

A letter by Blessings was read out at the meeting which told of his "dreams coming true” and the promise to work hard.