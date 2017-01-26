38°
News

Scholarships at the end of Rainbow in Zambia

Rebekah_Yelland
| 26th Jan 2017 3:47 PM
OUR RAINBOW HOUSE: The Aunt, Blessings and Shillah.
OUR RAINBOW HOUSE: The Aunt, Blessings and Shillah. CONTRIBUTED

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE graduation of Year 7 students from primary school is always a cause for celebrating but for the Our Rainbow House graduating class of 2016 it was especially poignant.

Six Year 7 students successfully passed their final primary school exams and have sat their entrance exams into high school, a first for the charity which was started in Emerald.

Our Rainbow House is a school that offers education for 50 children from the village of Lusaka in Zambia.

Student sponsorship coordinator Suzie Duff gave an update at the charity's annual general meeting last week, telling those gathered all the students had been accepted into high school.

She told how she was encouraged to get in touch with Florence from the Kucetekela Foundation who provides educational opportunities to Zambian youth.

"They offer scholarships to underprivileged children and interviewed 150 students which was narrowed down to 50,” Suzie said.

"We were fortunate to have three out of the 50 to sit for exams.

"Of our three, two students were in the top 15, one came fourth and one came seventh.”

Suzie explained the foundation offers 10 scholarships and do a home visit to the short-listed students which can factor strongly in who receives a scholarship.

"The one who came seventh received a scholarship, it came down to the home situation because he was worse off,” Suzie said.

The scholarship gives the student, fittingly called Blessings, the next five years sponsored in a boarding school.

"He is going from a mud hut to a boarding school,” Suzie said.

Now that the Year 7 students have graduated from primary school, Our Rainbow House is now interviewing students to fill their spots to continue to be a school of 50 students.

Director Alison Ray said the graduating students are not forgotten though, with their sponsors continuing to support them by covering their tuition and uniform fees.

Alison said Blessings had been a boy on the street and has been with Our Rainbow House for three years.

A letter by Blessings was read out at the meeting which told of his "dreams coming true” and the promise to work hard.

Central Queensland News

Topics:  charity our rainbow house

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Scholarships bring students to Emerald Agricultural College

Scholarships bring students to Emerald Agricultural College

Scholarships are awarding students the opportunity to study at Emerald Agricultural College.

Young Seals shine at sprints

NEW RECORDS: The Emerald Seals at the CQ Sprints Championships meet in Rockhampton.

Swimmers on road to Qld championships

Clermont's cowboy

CLERMONT COWBOY: Lleyton Marks at the Iron Man 4x4 National Finals in Tamworth.

14-year-old Lleyton makes his mark at Iron Man 4x4 national finals.

Emerald recognises its heroes

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR: Maurice and Hoske Conway.

Community celebrates together.

Local Partners

Scholarships bring students to Emerald Agricultural College

Scholarships are awarding students the opportunity to study at Emerald Agricultural College.

Scholarships at the end of Rainbow in Zambia

OUR RAINBOW HOUSE: The Aunt, Blessings and Shillah.

Our Rainbow House celebrates the graduating class of 2016.

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Day extra special for new citizens

FLAG DOWN A PARTY: The council will hold events all over the Central Highlands.

Australia Day will be extra special for our newest citizens.

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich.

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at their first Opera House gig

The reality shows battling for your remote

My Kitchen Rules, Married At First Sight and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will all compete for a slice of the ratings pie from Monday. From left, Pete Evans, John Aiken and Chris Brown.

Big guns come out blazing as channels face off for ratings war.

Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was the first major sitcom to portray a single, independent working woman as a lead.

THE beloved sitcom star has passed away

Flume, Amy Shark tipped to battle for Hottest 100 glory

Flume's Never Be Like You is a favourite to take out the top spot.

Triple J's annual music poll received a record number of votes.

What's on the big screen this week

James McAvoy in a scene from the movie Split.

THRILLER master M Night Shyamalan is back in top form with Split.

Who's going into the jungle this year?

Chris Brown and Julia Morris host the TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

THE celebrity names on everyone's lips ahead of I'm a Celeb debut.

Prime elevated position on The Range!

46 MacGregor Street, The Range 4700

House 5 2 2 $625,000

This spacious lowset brick home situated on The Range is in an elevated position with views of the Yeppen Lagoon and access to walking paths nearby. Don't feel...

Executive Style , Sophistication and Quality 1640m2 Allotment

5A Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $755,000

This home has stunning design; quality finishes and is over 300m2 in floor area. Everything has been thought of in this beautiful new home package in Norman...

The Perfect Investment or Live-in Unit at The Empire?

104/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Unit 1 1 1 $349,000

Live-in Unit at The Empire?This beautiful 1 bedroom fully furnished unit is located at The Empire on East Street. The unit located at the end of the corridor...

CONTRACT CRASHED! GET IN FAST! $115,000 negotiable! MAKE AN OFFER!

187 West Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 1 $115,000

Inspect immediately! The contract has crashed due to finance . The building and pest inspection is available for viewing. Inspect immediately! Don't miss out on...

The Perfect Block!

Lot 11 Amy Court, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land This great allotment is priced to sell. Located in a well sought ... $145,000

This great allotment is priced to sell. Located in a well sought after area of Norman Gardens in Fairfield Estate and surrounded by quality homes, it won't last...

Investors Dream - Tidy unit in IDEAL location!

2/20 Jeffries Street, The Range 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

This tidy 2 bedroom unit is perfectly located on The Range in a quiet cul-de-sac and within walking distance to The Rockhampton Base Hospital and The Rockhampton...

Living The Dream

Unit 1201 102 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

Unit 2 2 2 $479,000

Situated on the top floor of the popular The Edge, with stunning river and city views. Just a short walk to the CBD on Rockhampton's waterfront. This is perfect...

RESORT STYLE LIVING

11 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 2 2 $379,000

810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...

Rural lifestyle only minutes from town.

28 Dunlop Street, Port Curtis 4700

House 3 2 $209,000

This character plus home is positioned only minutes from the centre of Rockhampton. Set on a 2.44 acre block with fenced paddocks that surround the house ideal for...

Ocean Views/Privacy Plus/Quality Home

980 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 3 4 $489,000

It's not often that a quality home with sensational ocean views becomes available for sale so inspections are a must as this beautiful home won't last long at this...

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Enjoy a touch of the exotic

Luxury Noosa penthouse enjoys views, privacy

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!