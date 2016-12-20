A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for people in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning stating thunderstorms are "likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.”

The warning is most likely to affect Springsure and Rolleston with 50% chance of showers and winds up to 20km/h this afternoon.

There are possible showers and storms forecast for Emerald, Blackwater, Clermont and Dysart tomorrow, continuing until Thursday.

For more information visit the Bureau of Meteorology website.