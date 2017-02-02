Slashing energy costs

EMERALD GP SuperClinic has taken the next step in its endeavour to be an environmentally sustainable practice.

The clinic has been chosen as the third business in Queensland to take part in the Ergon Energy Retail's Business Solar Saver program.

The program includes the installation of a solar PV system designed specifically for medium businesses that Ergon Energy Retail monitors, services and maintains for a monthly fee.

It also links to Ergon Energy Retail's EnergyCheck tool to help the Emerald GP SuperClinic understand its energy use.

The solar PV system covers one wing of the clinic and includes 150 panels capable of generating 42kW and two by 20kW inverters.

By using the Central Queensland sun, the clinic is hoping to slash its energy costs by up to one-third of its annual bill.

The Central Highlands Healthcare board will use the savings to invest in new health care services at the clinic or put it back into the community.

Central Highlands Healthcare board chairman Paul Bell said it was an opportunity that just made sense for the business.

"The board have been searching for a solar solution for the super clinic,” he said.

"It has always been the board's intention to be a leading health and clinical solution for Central Queensland and to be environmentally sustainable in the way in which we practice.

"We wanted to be a true, clean medical facility and to do that we needed to remove our carbon footprint as much as we could.”

Ergon Energy will take the investment onto its books and will own and maintain the system for 15 years.

Cr Bell said if there was an advent of a good battery, the clinic would use the technology as soon as it was available.

"We'll stay modern and we'll stay in touch with new opportunities,” he said.

"Our hope is for continued transitioning so the whole practice can utilise a sustainable energy solution.

"It's a great opportunity to use renewable energy in our commercial application. We are proud also that our medical practice and the clinic are reducing our environmental footprint.”

Minister for Energy Mark Bailey, who visited the Emerald GP SuperClinic, said it was a great opportunity for the clinic.

"A business customer using about 100MW per annum will be able to reduce their average annual energy bill by up to one-third,” he said.