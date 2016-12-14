Soaking up Australia's history

GEMS OF HISTORY: Fay Noffke with her collection.

IT STARTED more than five decades ago, when Fay Noffke was a mere 20 years old.

From plates, to teapots and tea towels over the years the Springsure local has collected an exquisite range priceless memorabilia and gorgeous china.

Over the years she has often displayed different collections at the Springsure show's "collectors corner.”

But there is one collection that has been hidden away in a box. A collection unique and special enough to extract fond memories from all Australian's who see it.

Hidden away in that box were souvenir tea towels from all over the country.

The collection of 85 tea towels have been on display at Springsure art gallery along with tea pots, plates and other memorabilia.

Mrs Noffke said the collection "just grew."

"I love coming to the gallery to see what's being shown and one day I noticed there was nothing here,” she said.

"So I asked if I could display my collection of teapots and towels."

The collection displays tea towels from Australian locations such as Canberra, Western Australia and Stradbroke.

While others depict Australian native animals and flowers.

Memorabilia from the Country Women's Association is also included in the slice of Australian history with tea towels from Mongolia, Madagascar and Fiji.

"I picked up most of the tea towels in touristy places and antique shops," Mrs Noffke said.

"I was also member of the CWA and they had some they were going to throw out but I asked if I could have them.

"They've just been sitting in a box until now, I can't believe it has created so much interest.”