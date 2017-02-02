Solar solution brings jobs

CLEAN ENERGY: Solar farm will boost jobs in the region in the next year.

A 12-YEAR agreement with the Lilyvale Solar Farm is expected to bring 200 jobs to the Central Highlands in the next year.

Energy Minister Mark Bailey made the announcement of the Power Purchasing Agreement while visiting Emerald this week.

He said the agreement by Energy Queensland - through Ergon Energy Retail - would cement Queensland's credentials as a renewable energy hub.

"This project will create around 200 jobs during construction and will power approximately 45,000 homes,” he said.

"Construction is set to begin in the third quarter of this year and will continue until the end of 2018.”

The Lilyvale Solar Farm is being established by Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Services Australia.

It is located 10km outside of Tieri and about 50km north-east of Emerald, allowing access to some of the highest levels of solar irradiation in Australia.

The solar farm will use solar PV-Polycrystalline modules with a horizontal, single-axis tracking system.

The tracking system will maximise electricity production by enabling the panels to rotate from east to west, in order to follow the sun across the sky to capture the most sunlight.

The panels - which are similar to those used on houses - will be 3m high above ground level, including the mounting structures.

Mr Bailey said the farm was in an ideal location to export the electricity into the national grid, with a proposal that the solar farmwould be connected to the electricity network via the existing Lilyvale substation.

The Power Purchase Agreement will secure an additional 100MW of renewable energy for regional Queenslanders, with the economic life of the solar panels and the facility at 30 years.

Mr Bailey said the agreement was evidence of the Palaszczuk government's endeavour to turn the sunshine state into the solar state.

"It is consistent with thePalaszczuk government's commitment of meeting the 50% by 2030 Renewable Energy Target,” he said.

FRV managing director Cameron Garnsworthy said the company was delighted to be working with the Queensland Government.

"This agreement will deliver a significant new source of clean energy to business and residential customers,” Mr Garnsworthy said.

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes said it was "indeed good news for the region”.

"The proposed solar farm is a clean, renewable energy initiative that will positively contribute to the local economy with services and support required for the construction phase of the project,” he said.

There are two other solarfarm proposal applications under assessment by CHRC.