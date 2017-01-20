Source locally for the benefit of the local community

RESOURCE companies need to look local first.

Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar wants the emphasis placed on hiring local instead of fly in, fly out workforces.

Mr Millar highlighted the recent announcement by Adani it would source

its workforce for its Carmichael Coal Project from regional Queensland, naming Townsville and Rockhampton on the shortlist.

"We have a local workforce with access to these jobs, the last thing

we need is our workers in Alpha, Emerald and surrounding driving to Rockhampton to get

on a plane to fly into

a mine that's just around the corner from where we live,” he said. "I am not a fan of fly

in, fly out as it gives nothing to the local community

such as Emerald and Blackwater.

"We need people living in the town.”

Mr Millar said hiring a local workforce impacted the wider community as the miners and their families become part of the community and participate in local clubs, sporting teams and attend local churches.

"We need opportunities for people to live locally,” he said.

If miners were to live locally, Mr Millar pointed out there would be the opportunity for additional services.

"The money goes around local businesses and all fly in, fly out does is create animosity.”

Mr Millar encouraged residents to attend the hearings early next month to make sure their opinions were heard.

"We need locals to be advocating our position at the hearings,” he said.

"It's about giving the locals a crack first.”