Spirits high as Isaac recognises unsung heroes

27th Jan 2017 1:57 PM
AUSTRALIA DAY: Young Citizen of the Year Lachlan Hopes with councillor Kelly Vea Vea.
AUSTRALIA DAY: Young Citizen of the Year Lachlan Hopes with councillor Kelly Vea Vea.

THIRTY of Isaac's most inspiring citizens were thanked by grateful communities yesterday.

Aussie spirits were high as locals dove into an array of activities, from thong throwing and best-dressed ute and pie-eating competitions to street parades, triathlons and free barbecues.

Among the celebrations, Australia Day awards were presented to selfless citizens in Carmila, Clermont, Dysart, Middlemount, Moranbah, Nebo, Glenden and St Lawrence

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said she was proud to congratulate the region's newest award winners.

"Australia Day is a time to celebrate mateship and everything that's great about living in this beautiful country,” she said.

"Nothing says this more than thanking unsung local heroes who contribute so much to our communities.

"Our winners and nominees are the people who graciously give their time and effort for the benefit of others.

"They nurture community spirit and are the backbone of our regional towns.

"Congratulations to our Citizen of the Year from Clarke Creek Lynise Conaghan, Young Citizen of the Year from Moranbah Lachlan Hopes, and to the St Lawrence Relay for Life for taking out Community Event of the Year.”

Twenty-seven new citizens were also welcomed in Moronbah yesterday at one of the region's largest ceremonies in recent years.

"Today we unite to celebrate the opportunities, freedoms and values we all enjoy as Australians,” Cr Baker said.

"It's an honour to invite people to make the pledge to become citizens of our great nation.”

Topics:  australia day citizenship ceremony isaac

Community celebrates Australia Day.

