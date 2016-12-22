Stormy Christmas

ROLLING THROUGH: Jasmin Leigh captured this picture of storms rolling through CQ.

SHOWERS and thunderstorms are set to dampen Christmas this year.

Weatherzone meteorologist Joel Pippard said parts of Central Queensland will experience intermittent showers and thunderstorms from today until Monday.

"There will be storms in the area surrounding Clermont on Saturday morning and clearing in the evening,” he said.

"While Emerald and Springsure will experience storms on Saturday evening.”

The region can expect temperatures between 20 and 33 degrees on Saturday, remaining fairly constant throughout the weekend.

Mr Pippard said the weather is changing quite a lot leading into Christmas and residents should ensure you they are prepared for storms.

"Sunday morning will be clear throughout most of the Central Highlands with a storm near Springsure,” he said.

"There will also be widespread storms late on Sunday evening.”

The rain will ease on boxing day with mid level cloud and a mostly sunny outlook.

The skies will start to clear from Tuesday onwards with temperatures increasing to a maximum of 35 degrees.