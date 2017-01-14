Surprise downpour in Springsure

THE RAINS ARE HERE: Lindy and Will's granddaughter on their farm in 2010 when they received 530mm, the Kehl's have recorded 150mm of rain this month.

SPRINGSURE received a late Christmas present last week as a storm hit, bringing much needed rain to the town.

However, it was those properties lying closer to town which really reaped the benefits of the downpour.

Lindy and Will Kehl run Norwood Park, a 1000 acre cattle and horse property located 8km outside Springsure.

Mrs Kehl said they were elated to find 150mm had fallen on their property.

"It's beautiful,” she said.

"We thought we had got maybe 50mm, but when we checked, the gauge said 150mm, we couldn't believe it, we had to double check.

"We finally have green grass. It was absolutely black before the rain and we were starting to think, where do we go from here?

"We had taken the cattle off to give the land a spell so they will come back to green grass.

"It's just beautiful, it sets us up really well for the new year.”

Although the rain was erratic in it's fall pattern, many properties in the area received over 50mm, a nice start to the season.

Narelle, Steven, Matthew and Nevita Marshall run a mixed enterprise property, Nandowrie, outside of Springsure. The rain on Tuesday also brought them a much needed 66mm with a further 11mm in following days.