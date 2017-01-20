Their stories live on

HISTORY LESSON: Lady Annie Brassey visited Tenterfield in July 1887 while spending much of the last 10 years of her life at sea. Hear her story on Australia Day.

THE story of Lady Brassey's visit to Springsure will be among the stories told at the Emerald and District Historical Association historical afternoon.

The event is on Australia Day at the Emerald Town Hall supper room from 2-5pm and entry is $5.

Association secretary Marie Reid said everyone is welcome to the afternoon, which is an annual event held every Australia Day for the past 20 years.

The afternoon will feature presentations from Peter Haylock, Hugo Spooner and Don Williams.

"Peter is from Emerald Carrying Co and he will talk about his business from its beginning,” Mrs Reid said.

"The business has been running since the 1950s, it started as a local carrying company when it was purchased by Peter's father.”

Mr Spooner, a farmer from South Africa, will share stories from his immigration to Australia.

Mr Williams is from Springsure and will share stories from the town.

"He has interesting stories to tell, including the story of Lady Brassey's visit to Springsure,” Mrs Reid said.

"She was an author and wrote stories of her travels, we have one of her books in our library.

"All the speakers are varied and interesting and most people may not know these stories.

"It's important to keep these stories alive.”

There will be afternoon tea and a musical interlude.