What's causing CQ's heatwave

AS THE mercury rises once again and we brace for another heatwave, CQ News called in the experts to explain what causes the scorching temperatures.

Weatherzone Meteorologist Kim Westcott said the hot weather originates over parts of Central and Western Australia and parts of the Northern Territory.

"They are the big heat engines of Australia,” she said.

"Big expanses of open area heat up, then winds shift that heat around.

"Hot north westerly wind travels to the south east bringing high temperatures to the region.”

Temperatures will start to rise from today, with CQ expected to reach a maximum of 40 degrees on Friday and 41 on Saturday.

Humidity will be high until Thursday, after which it will ease slightly.

CQ can expect hot and dry weather on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday a low pressure will bring cooler temperatures to the region with a maximum of 37 degrees on Sunday and 34 on Monday.

There is also a possibility of a shower early next week.

Emerald Hospital, Acting Director of Medical Services Dr Julieanne Graham said during heatwaves people should "drink plenty of water and monitor any signs of dehydration such as dark urine”.

"People should minimise physical activity and plan around the heat,” she said.

"Aim to stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm.

"If you have any symptoms of heat exhaustion such as vomiting, muscle aches and headaches, go to the hospital.”