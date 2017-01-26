White Ribbon visits CH

WHITE RIBBON VISIT: White Ribbon Queensland Committee National Board of Directors Chairman Chiu-Hing Chan met with representatives of Emerald and Blackwater police, Centacare, Probation and Parole, Catholic Education and Uniting Care Queensland.

THE Central Highlands commitment to the awareness of domestic violence and White Ribbon Day has been recognised.

This week, White Ribbon Queensland Committee National Board of Directors Chairman Chiu-Hing Chan met with representatives of Emerald and Blackwater police, Centacare, Probation and Parole, Catholic Education and Uniting Care Queensland to discuss how White Ribbon could support the Central Highlands in its endeavour to create awareness of domestic violence.

Mr Chan said the visit was prompted by the number of events he noticed on the White Ribbon website.

"I saw many events on the White Ribbon website and too often than not, what we get on the website is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

"The reason I wanted to come out here was to see how we can support the local community to ensure that there is that sustainable long-term application of DV awareness and prevention and also to work to make cultural change.”

The meeting discussed the regions need for funding of domestic violence awareness events as well as ongoing opportunities to bring White Ribbon programs to the region.

White Ribbon and Central Highland representatives discussed working together to bring a silhouette tour to the region, enhancing the school programs and the possibility of bringing key speakers to the area.

Emerald police Constable Renee Hogan said the visit acknowledged the effort of different stakeholders throughout the community.

"It acknowledge years and years of hard work.”