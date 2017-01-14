Win your love with tickets

SMILES: Staff and children from Outside School Hours Care are fundraising for a new playground at the centre.

DAZZLE your darling with a ticket to this year's Valentine's Day Ball.

Or if you're single and ready to mingle, grab a group of friends together as the ball is the place to be to celebrate love.

The Emerald Outside School Hours Care is holding the ball as a fundraiser to buy outdoor playground equipment.

The event is strictly 18 years and older, though child-minding will be offered for the night, and a bar will be operating from 6pm.

Centre director Trudy Roberts encouraged the community to get in quick as numbers are limited.

"Emerald OSHC is a not-for-profit centre, so all of our funds go towards the organisation and the children's resources,” she said.

"We have an ambitious goal for 2017, and we are very excited to announce that we are hosting a Valentine's Ball to raise funds for a playground.

"It's not often we get to dress formally and go out when living in Emerald.

"I think the community will enjoy something different.”