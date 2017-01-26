Young Seals shine at sprints

NEW RECORDS: The Emerald Seals at the CQ Sprints Championships meet in Rockhampton.

THE EMERALD Seals made quite a splash at the CQ Sprint Championships in Rockhampton, with all swimmers going through to the finals.

Emerald Seals coach Jodi Sprought said she was proud of the team's achievements in the 50m race competition.

"They were up against some tough competition but all of the swimmers swam exceptionally well,” she said.

"Plenty of them achieved PBs, some of up to 10 seconds, which is massive for them.”

Some of the Seals also made waves at the competition by qualifying for the Queensland Sprint Championships, which will be held in February.

For those yet to make qualifying times, there will be more opportunities at upcoming swim meets.

"There's still time for them to qualify,” Jodi said.

"There is a swim meet in Dysart this weekend and Barcaldine next week.”

Jodi said it was the dedication of the swimmers that allowed them to come away with the outstanding results.

"They worked hard throughout their Christmas holiday, they kept training right through.”

Results

Tegan Sprought placed second for Age Champion 10-year Girls. She also placed second for breaststroke and third for backstroke, butterfly and freestyle.

Aiden Maybe received Age Champion 17 years and over Boys. He also placed second for breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly, and third for freestyle.

Ben Gaskin placed third for backstroke.

Cody Robinson placed third for breaststroke.

Zac Sprought placed first in backstroke and second in freestyle.