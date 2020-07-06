Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

-2.1C! Icy blast sends a chill through southeast

6th Jul 2020 6:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

SOUTHEAST Queensland has woken to a freezing start to the week, with temperatures as low as -2.1C in places.

Applethorpe was the coldest place in the state this morning, with a low of -2.1C but there were a number of other places in the region that faced below-freezing temperatures.

Oakey and Dalby, west of Toowoomba, both had frosty starts to the day, with temperatures of -1.2C and -0.3C respectively.

In Warwick, residents woke to a frosty -1.1C, while Wellcamp Airport in Toowoomba recorded a temperature of -1.4C at 5.20am.

Further north, Kingaroy was also on the receiving end of below-freezing temperatures, with the mercury plummetting to -0.5C.

Closer to the coast, things were a little warmer, with Brisbane experiencing a relatively balmy 8.1C, while it was 6.9C at Coolangatta and 5.9C at Nambour.

Originally published as -2.1C! Icy blast sends a chill through southeast

More Stories

cold weather editors picks stanthorpe weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police slam drink drivers for risking lives

        premium_icon Police slam drink drivers for risking lives

        Crime Cops busted a Slade Point man, who allegedly blew almost three times the legal blood alcohol limit

        Anglo flags ongoing combustion risk at Grosvenor mine

        premium_icon Anglo flags ongoing combustion risk at Grosvenor mine

        News Second blast believed to have occurred only a month after the Grosvenor...

        This week’s political news in five minutes

        premium_icon This week’s political news in five minutes

        Politics Seven things our local pollies said and did in Mackay this week.

        ‘Illegal’ police search nets guns, drugs and cash

        premium_icon ‘Illegal’ police search nets guns, drugs and cash

        Crime ‘What right do they have to do that’: Magistrate questions police search of vehicle...