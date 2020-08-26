Menu
-6.5C: No reprieve from freezing starts

by Danielle O’Neal
26th Aug 2020 7:11 AM
Queenslanders have shivered through feels-like temperatures as low as -6.5C in parts of the state this morning.

Oakey, west of Toowoomba region was a mere -2.8C at 6.16am, Greenbank recorded 2C and at Brisbane Airport the mercury dropped to 7C.

The minimum temperature at Sunshine Coast Airport was 4.9C while the Gold Coast Seaway reached a low of 11.6C.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said temperatures were generally about 4C below average across the southeast.

Apparent temperatures in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt were a further 3C lower than the actual temperature, meaning Oakey residents felt chills of -6.5C.

"Inland it's going to remain quite cool for the next couple of mornings," Ms Wong said.

Brisbane is forecast to reach a maximum of 21C today with a slight chance of rain between late morning and mid afternoon.

"There's just a very slight chance we might see some showers popping through Brisbane later," Ms Wong said.

"More likely through the northern suburbs and north of Brisbane City if it does hit."

Ms Wong said temperatures would progressively increase through the week due to a southerly wind change.

"Next week looks like a reasonable change, (there is) about 60 per cent change of exceeding the median minimum temperatures," she said.

Brisbane is set to reach a maximum of 26C on Friday.

 

Originally published as -6.5C: No reprieve from freezing starts

