Another ten cases of coronavirus were recorded in NSW overnight, all are either returned travellers in hotel quarantine or linked to known clusters.
Breaking

10 new virus cases in NSW

by Erin Lyons
11th Sep 2020 11:35 AM

Ten new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in NSW, as the health department urges Sydneysiders living in the Waverley area to monitor their symptoms.

Four of the new cases are linked to known outbreaks and the other six are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

One is a household contact of a previously known case linked to the Liverpool Hospital cluster, deputy chief health officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty confirmed.

Another two can be traced back to the CBD cluster. Two cases attended the Eastern Suburbs Legions Club at Waverley prompting Dr McAnulty to issue an alert to anyone living in the area.

Anyone living in the Waverley area has been urged to monitor symptoms. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
"Anyone who lives in that area is urged to be alert for symptoms and isolate and get tested right away if they occur," he said during Friday's address.

A previously reported case in a staff member at Concord Hospital has been excluded.

"Anyone previously identified as a close contact has been notified and informed they are no longer required to complete 14 days isolation," Dr McAnulty said.

"This includes close contacts previously identified at Paperboy Café in Concord and Plus Fitness Epping."

