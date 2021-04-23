Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Health say the treatment plant services the suburbs of Boreen Point, Castaways Beach, Cooroibah, Marcus Beach, Noosa Heads, Noosaville, Peregian Beach, Sunrise Beach, Sunshine Beach and Tewantin.
Queensland Health say the treatment plant services the suburbs of Boreen Point, Castaways Beach, Cooroibah, Marcus Beach, Noosa Heads, Noosaville, Peregian Beach, Sunrise Beach, Sunshine Beach and Tewantin.
Health

10 suburbs where COVID fragments detected in sewage

Staff writers
23rd Apr 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Noosa residents have been urged to get tested for COVID-19 after fragments of SARS-CoV-2 were detected in the shire's wastewater treatment plant.

Queensland Health say the treatment plant services the suburbs of Boreen Point, Castaways Beach, Cooroibah, Marcus Beach, Noosa Heads, Noosaville, Peregian Beach, Sunrise Beach, Sunshine Beach and Tewantin.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service public health physician Dr Penny Hutchinson said anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, should come forward and get tested.

Coast hospital free of COVID-19 as 11 patients recover

DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

"Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, and loss of taste or smell," Dr Hutchinson said.

"It is very important people with symptoms come forward right away and get tested - we can't be complacent, we're still in this pandemic.

"It is critical we detect any cases that we may not be aware of as quickly as possible through our testing system, to contain any potential spread."

Dr Hutchinson said it's also possible that this detection relates to previous COVID-19 cases that can shed viral fragments for a couple of months after they are no longer infectious.

covid noosa covid sunshine coast queensland health service sunshine coast hospital and health service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We love the outback’: CQ to host next Cabinet meeting

        Premium Content ‘We love the outback’: CQ to host next Cabinet meeting

        News Regional Cabinet meeting moves to the central west as part of a commitment to support the regional tourism industry and small businesses.

        How CQ shoppers can show their support this Anzac Day

        Premium Content How CQ shoppers can show their support this Anzac Day

        Community Central Queenslanders can support Australian servicepeople by purchasing select...

        Push for co-ordination to seize clean energy needed for CQ

        Premium Content Push for co-ordination to seize clean energy needed for CQ

        News 150 stakeholders discussed the clean energy future of Central Queensland at...

        CQ sisters to face off on footy field for first time

        Premium Content CQ sisters to face off on footy field for first time

        Rugby League One will play with the CQ Capras, the other the Burleigh Bears in the BHP...