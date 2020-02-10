IN THEIR PANTS: What these Bundy people stole

Pants are a hiding place for many stolen items.

CRIMINALS going through Bundaberg's courts and those charged by police have often had a strange hiding place for items they've taken that don't belong to them - namely, their pants.

A man allegedly packed a lot of meat down his pants at a Bundaberg store.

Police charged a man following an incident where he allegedly placed two whole beef rib fillets down his pants.

CCTV captured the alleged offence.

The man said he was being a bit 'silly'.

A man said he was a "bit drunk" when he stole one bottle of tequila by putting it down his pants at Liquorland.

He was ordered to pay the store $51 restitution.

No conviction was recorded.

REMORSEFUL: Joshua Steven Straub stole $5200 from his employer. contributed

Bank worker hid cash in his pants

Young bank worker Joshua Steven Straub stole $5200 from ANZ Bundaberg, with CCTV catching him stashing some of the money in his pants.

Straub was sentenced to nine months' probation and 50 hours' unpaid community service to be completed within 12 months.

No conviction was recorded.

Man hid one bottle in his pants, one under his arm

A man found himself in prison after pocketing alcohol and fishing reels.

But it was one bottle of alcohol that ended up in his pants.

Nathan Dennis Walter Beer was ordered to pay $372 restitution to Dan Murphy's and $160 restitution to Tackleworld.

Bottles of booze are common items being placed in people's pants.

Cops allegedly nab man with rum in pants

It was November last year when a man was allegedly nabbed by police putting a bottle of Captain Morgan rum down his pants at Dan Murphy's.

He was scheduled to appear in court.

The woman removed Tim Tams and other snacks from her pants.

Woman put Tim Tams, Oreos and custard down pants

Brooke Hayley Reid pleaded guilty to driving when disqualified by a court order; failing to stop for police; obstruct police; unauthorised dealing with shop goods; and contravening a police direction.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said on June 30, 2017, Reid removed a large Paul's brand vanilla custard, Oreo biscuits, and two packets of Tim Tams which she put down the front of her pants.

Reid was not fined because of her existing 'significant' SPER debt.

She was disqualified from driving for two offences - each two years.

Dancer Dean Ingra leaving Bundaberg Court.

Man's plan to put alcohol down pants comes crashing down

DANCER Dean Ingra couldn't hot foot it out of a bottle shop after a stolen bottle of vodka he stuffed down his pants fell crashing to the floor.

The smashed glass from the 1L bottle cut his bare feet and he had to be helped by a kind liquor store attendant.

Ingra was sentenced to a month's jail, immediately suspended for four months.

A man was fined for putting two gas torches down his pants. Scottie Simmonds

Man puts torches from Bunnings down pants

A man who put two gas torches down his pants before fleeing the Bundaberg Bunnings store was fined $150 and ordered to pay $73.06 compensation for the items that were never recovered by police.

Woman had meth in her pants



A woman who was found with meth in her pants while police executed a warrant on her home was given one last chance to get on track.

Serena Maree Hunt pleaded guilty to five charges which included possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property suspected of being used in connection with a drug offence and driving with a relevant drug in her saliva.

Hunt was sentenced to two years' probation.

She was also sentenced to two months imprisonment wholly suspended for 18 months for the drug driving charges and was disqualified from holding a licence for a total of 12 months.

Mark Dwayne Harrison. Social media

Hair products go down pants



Mark Dwayne Harrison took a $1000 hit to his pocket, all for a product grab from Coles totalling $12.50.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told Harrison had tried to steal hair products and a drink.

He was fined $1000 for the stealing and ordered to pay $12.50 restitution to Coles.

