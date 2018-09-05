Power reconnected to 1000 homes after truck hit powerlines

UPDATE 5.50pm: POWER has been restored to homes in Evans Head after a truck accident caused more than 1000 homes to experience outages.

Customers at New Italy and Whiporie were now without power, with crews on scene to restore connection.

UPDATE 3.35pm: ESSENTIAL Energy crews are working to restore power after almost 1000 properties were hit by an outage this afternoon.

An Essential Energy spokeswoman said 1041 customers in the Evans Head, Woodburn and surrounding areas were impacted by a planned outage just before 2pm.

This was the result of a truck coming into contact with powerlines on the Woodburn-Evans Head Rd, at Evans Head, she said.

Crews immediately responded, securing the safety of the site and isolating the problem enabling the necessary repairs to be undertaken," she said.

"Power was restored to 1,038 customers within the hour.

"Crews are continuing with the necessary repairs and it is expected power will be restored to the remaining customers by 4.30pm today."

She urged residents to stay at least eight metres away from fallen or damaged powerlines and report any incidents to Essential Energy on 13 20 80.

Original story: A TRUCK has hit powerlines, leaving more than 1000 properties without power in the Evans Head area.

Richmond Police District senior constable David Henderson said police had been called to assist Essential Energy at the scene on Woodburn-Evans Head Rd, near the intersection of Blue Pool Rd.

"A truck carrying water tanks has clipped some wires," Sen Cnst Henderson said.

He said they were called to the scene shortly before 2pm.

According to Essential Energy, 1041 properties were without power.

It is not yet known when services will be restored.

More to come.