1000 kegs for our farmers

LET IT POUR: Callum Allery serves up another beer at the Kingaroy Hotel raising money for drought relief.

LET IT POUR: Callum Allery serves up another beer at the Kingaroy Hotel raising money for drought relief. Matt Collins

THIS weekend head to the Kingaroy Hotel and enjoy a nice cold beer while raising much needed funds for our farmers thanks to the Great Northern Let it Pour fundraising event.

Nearly 1000 pubs and clubs across the East Coast of Australia have signed up to help raise much-needed funds for drought-stricken farmers.

Great Northern is donating 1000 kegs to venues across the country and all proceeds raised from the 1000 donated kegs will go to farmers' drought relief.

Great Northern General Manager Mick McKeown said the brewer had also tipped in $250,000 cash and with the added support of the Kingaroy Hotel Motel and 1000 other venues, they expected to raise more than $1 million for drought relief.

"The Kingaroy Hotel Motel was one of the first to sign up to help," Mr McKeown said.

"It's the Australian way to help a mate when things are tough and 1000 pubs and clubs across Australia are committing to help our farming mates through a very trying time."

Mr McKeown said they were proud to be able to help out after the support they have received from rural communities.

"Regional Australia has supported Great Northern since day one and this weekend it's time for us to help give back."

Kingaroy Hotel Motel publican, Bruce Garrod said his venue would be supporting Let it Pour this weekend.

"We are really proud to take part in Let it Pour. We're getting an enormous reaction from locals keen to support the event," Mr Garrod said.

"I don't think we'll have any hassle convincing our customers to get right behind Let it Pour this weekend and buy a beer for a bushie."

All proceeds from the 1000 donated kegs will be given to the Drought Relief Fund, administered by Rotary Australia.

The Yarraman Hotel is also participating in this weekend's Let it Pour fundraising event.