1000 playgrounds, parks, outdoor gyms, libraries reopen

MORE than 1000 playgrounds and outdoor gyms as well as libraries, BMX tracks and skateparks will also reopen in Brisbane this weekend, as part of Queensland coronavirus road map.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner announced that a "mammoth" cleaning effort was under way to ensure that facilities, including 700 community barbecues, were properly disinfected ahead of the opening.

"It is a mammoth logistical project to re-open our facilities, but we are ready, waiting and geared up,'' Cr Schrinner said.

From Saturday, the public will be allowed to access barbecues, playgrounds and outdoor gyms for the first time since late March.

Aquatic facilities at South Bank would also be open to the public, but the lagoon would remain closed for essential maintenance until July 1.

Ahead of the reopening, Cr Schrinner said all facilities would be cleaned and disinfected.

Social distance signing would also be erected at every site.

"What every one of us now has to realise is life will be different for some time yet, so we have to ensure we are ultra-vigilant and do not breach social distancing directives and people wash their hands with soap before and after leaving facilities such as our libraries, playgrounds and parks," Cr Schrinner said.

Libraries will also reopen on Saturday for a pick-up and drop-off service, however browsing and seating areas will remain closed.

"For hygiene reasons, there will be no PCs, magazines or newspapers for the time being and visitors will not be able to sit down in the seating areas to read," Cr Schrinner said.

"Community spaces and play areas will need to stay closed to satisfy State Government rules."

Online borrowing services will continue allowing members to hire virtual material, while loan extensions and increased borrowing limits would remain in place.

Cr Schrinner confirmed at today's Council meeting that pools would stay closed for the foreseeable future.

"We're going into the winter period … which would normally see about a third of our pools closed down anyway."

"We've heard from our operators that it is simply not going to be viable or practical to reopen the pools at this stage."

RE-OPENING THIS WEEKEND

Barbecues, playgrounds, outdoor gyms.

BMX tracks and Skate Parks.

Basketball and tennis courts.

Southbank aquatic facilities (Southbank Lagoon closed for essential maintenance until July 1)

Facilities (10 Person Limits)

Libraries

Botanic Gardens enclosed spaces

Cemeteries and Crematorium front counters

Community Halls (no contact activities)

Originally published as 1000 playgrounds, parks, outdoor gyms, libraries reopen