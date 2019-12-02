Menu
$100,00 jewellery and antiques heist accused in court

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 4:22 PM
A 19-YEAR-OLD accused of taking part in a five-day crime spree across Yeppoon to Blackwater will plead guilty to 22 of 24 charges in two weeks time.

Moolladarnee Kiara Jade Ross-Freeman made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning where defence lawyer Samantha Legrady informed the court the now 20-year-old wished to case conference the remainder two charges.

Ms Legrady said her client had been hanging around people who were not good influences and she had recently moved from Yeppoon to Rockhampton to live with her terminally ill father.

Acting magistrate Mark Morrow refused bail for Miss Ross-Freeman on the grounds of her four-page criminal record and these 24 charges.

The court here there was CCTV footage of her dishonestly using a stolen credit card in relation to the latest charges.

Miss Ross-Freeman’s charges are four breaches of bail, one enter premises and commit indictable offence, failure to correctly dispose of a syringe, 13 counts of fraud, one possession of tainted property, one of possessing utensils, stealing, unauthorised dealing with shop goods and one of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

She is accused of being one of four young offenders – including two juveniles – who committed 50 offences across Central Queensland between November 25 and 29, stealing $100,000 of jewellery and antiques along with three cars, evading police, fuel drive-offs and multiple burglaries.

See original story here: Youth crime spree: 50 offences in five days across CQ

Miss Ross-Freeman is set to be sentenced in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 16.

She was remanded in custody.

