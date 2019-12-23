Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Uni Offers
Uni Offers
Education

10,000 university offers out today

by Antonia O’Flaherty
23rd Dec 2019 5:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHRISTMAS will come early for 10,000 Queensland school leavers today, with the first round of University offers expected to be released this morning.

At 10am, 10,641 Year 12 students will receive a tertiary education offer from the Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre (QTAC). 

In this round of offers, most will be going to students who have chosen to study courses in business, followed by engineering and humanities. 

The offers are dependent on courses being offered early by individual universities and the main offer round will be in mid-January.

About 16,000 university offers will be made over the next month to the last OP cohort, with the last offer round in early February.

"QTAC is in the business of connecting people with opportunities and we are delighted to bring some early Christmas cheer to young Queenslanders who have worked so hard during their final years of high school," QTAC CEO Dr John Griffiths said.

"For those that don't receive an offer on Monday, don't panic, another big offer round takes place on January 15.

"That round includes the more highly-competitive courses of medicine, physiotherapy and veterinary science."

Mary Laka from Moorooka is hoping to complete a double degree at Griffith University. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker
Mary Laka from Moorooka is hoping to complete a double degree at Griffith University. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker

Mary Laka, 18, who dreams of owning her own business one day, is one of the students hoping to receive an offer today.

Having just completed Year 12 at Yeronga State High School, she applied to study a dual business and international business degree at Griffith University.

"Someday I will probably run my own business. I don't know what kind of business but if I study it (business) I'll get a clear understanding of what I want to do," she said.

"Well, my dream job is not set in stone ,but I'm tossing between a business in public relations or accounting."

More Stories

Show More
education offers queensland university

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mining union slams Govt over committee quota

        premium_icon Mining union slams Govt over committee quota

        News Queensland’s peak mining union urged the State Government to put the safety of workers before gender quotas just days before the fifth industry fatality in a year.

        Keeping the network humming over Christmas

        Keeping the network humming over Christmas

        News Ergon Energy will have teams working around the clock to keep the lights on.

        CQ shoppers fund festive appeal

        CQ shoppers fund festive appeal

        News Money raised at Coles will be split between several charities to support children...

        ‘Dog act’: Emerald worker on mine job losses

        premium_icon ‘Dog act’: Emerald worker on mine job losses

        News An Emerald mine worker has slammed his former employers after learning a week...