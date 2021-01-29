100km/h over the limit: Brutal end to dad’s joy ride

A 24-year-old will have lifelong disabilities after taking a motorcycle on a 174km/h midday joy ride along a busy road and causing a horror crash but that did not stop the Magistrate sentencing him to jail.

Jayden Geoffrey Rayner pleaded guilty to four charges in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on January 28, including dangerous operation of a motorcycle, unlicensed driving and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

All offences occurred on August 25, 2020.

The court heard that on this day, at about 11.45am, Rayner, rode a motorcycle along Anzac Ave, Rothwell.

Witnesses reported him weaving in and out of traffic, riding on one wheel and travelling at excessive speeds, the court heard.

As Rayner went through the intersection at Gynther Rd he lost control, was thrown up on to the handlebars, hit a median strip and then sent flying 10-15m in the air.

Rayner and his badly damaged bike were found a short time later in a gully.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant David Pollock told the court when emergency services arrived Rayner was laying on the grass unconscious with at least one serious injury to his leg.

He said the bike was badly damaged with parts of it strewn around the crash site.

Rayner was rushed to hospital where he received treatment for damage to his knee, a broken forearm, broken femur, patella and distal radius. He had multiple cuts and wounds and also damaged his cruciate ligament.

Sgt Pollock said police reviewed the Go Pro footage, captured by Rayner, and determined he had reached speeds of up to 174km/h, in a 70km/h zone while weaving in and out of congested traffic.

The court heard that Rayner did not have a motorcycle licence and that the bike was unregistered and uninsured.

Magistrate Mark Bucknall described Rayner's behaviour as "outrageous".

"You had the potential to cause serious harm or death to other road users, you were lucky the only person with any injuries was you," Magistrate Bucknall said.

"It is intolerable that you put innocent members of the public at serious risk by your actions."

Rayner's Lawyer Andrew Stewart agreed that a custodial sentence was appropriate and that there was no excuse for his client's behaviour.

The court heard Rayner spent a month in hospital after the crash and would never fully recover from some of his injuries.

Magistrate Bucknall sentenced Rayner to nine months imprisonment for the dangerous operation of a vehicle charge but suspended the sentence for 18 months.

He was fined a total of $900 for the remaining offences and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Magistrate Bucknall warned "a repeat performance will almost certainly see you go to jail".

