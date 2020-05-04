$10k funding boost to support small businesses

Isaac Regional Council has launched a new program to support businesses and organisations facing financial hardship. Photo: File

A MAJOR cash injection will support businesses and community groups across the region facing financial hardship.

Grants of up to $10,000 are available to get businesses back up and running through the Isaac Regional Council’s Road to COVID-19 Recovery Stimulus Packages.

The program features two funding grants to complement the assistance already provided by the Australian and Queensland governments.

Mayor Anne Baker said Isaac was a diverse community which has had its fair share of challenging times in recent years.

“We’re now faced with the COVID-19 pandemic and short-term economic instability,” she said.

“This is a time we once again embrace change and chart our own course to a sustainable future during these unprecedented times.”

The Road to COVID-19 Recovery Stimulus Packages has two parts.

The first is the Isaac Region Community Chest Fund with grants up to $10,000 available for small to medium business owners who need an extra helping hand.

This could assist businesses with getting professional advice, re-establishment costs or paying outgoing costs such as bills and rent.

The second part will supply grants of up to $5000 to sporting and recreational groups, not-for-profit organisations and cultural groups through the Special Emergency Community Grants.

“We’re very thankful for everyone’s commitment to our region during these trying times,” Mrs Baker said.

“The Isaac Community Chest Fund is proudly supported by its initiating contributors BHP, Anglo American and Aquila Resources/South32 to help Isaac Regional Council deliver this local economic response to the coronavirus.

“This business community chest is an ongoing support mechanism for the community, and I encourage those large enterprises that are willing to help to please contact my office.”

To find out more if your small to medium business, your not-for-profit, recreation, sporting or cultural group is eligible head to speakup.isaac.qld.gov.au to apply online or to download a form.