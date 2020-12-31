Menu
Students passionate about the future of Australian agricultural industries have the chance to develop their skills as part of the $10,000 AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship program. Photo: file
$10k scholarship for passionate ag-students across CQ region

Kristen Booth
31st Dec 2020 3:28 PM
Students passionate about the future of Australian agricultural industries have the chance to develop their skills as part of a $10,000 scholarship program.

The AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship provides eligible university students with a $10,000 bursary over two years and many opportunities to develop their leadership skills and expand their networks.

As part of the program, students also attend an annual four-day professional development workshop and complete two weeks of industry work placements.

The program is for undergraduate students studying agriculture-related or STEM degrees with major studies and/or subject selections that align to agriculture, who are entering their final two years of study.

AgriFutures Australia managing director, John Harvey said the collaboration between many of the research and development corporations would be crucial to the growth of rural industries.

“Our cohorts are no longer made up solely of ag students from traditional farming backgrounds,” he said.

“We now have scholars studying engineering, economics, plant and animal science.

“We have scholars who have never set foot on a farm in the same room as fifth-generation farmers, and this diversity in backgrounds and thinking is beginning to elevate the conversations beyond anything we’ve seen before.”

The diverse range of industry sponsors involved in the Horizons Scholarship program, including Australian Eggs, Australian Wool Innovation and Dairy Australia, represents the desire to build prosperous and sustainable rural industries.

“Creating a space for students to collaborate across traditional and emerging areas of rural industries will create a platform of networking, idea creation and forward thinking that is invaluable to the rural industries of the future and I thank all of the industry sponsors who recognise the value and importance of the investment into future leaders,” Mr Harvey said.

To be eligible to apply students must be an Australian citizen or permanent resident, studying an undergraduate degree at an Australian university and be in the final two years of the degree in 2021.

Applications close at midnight on January 15, 2021. Short-listed applicants must be available for a telephone interview in February 2021, and scholarship winners will be announced in April 2021.

Visit the AgriFutures websit e for more information and to apply.

