$10k vandalism bill no walk in the park

NOT ON: The result of vandalism at Binda Park.

VANDALISM is costing Isaac ratepayers thousands of dollars.

Since January, the destructive behaviour at Moranbah's Binda Park has cost more than $10,000 to repair.

Most recently, vandals set fire to the soft fall mat near playground equipment at the popular park. Mayor Anne Baker said council workers and nearby community members were working with Moranbah police to find the culprits.

"I'm am very annoyed with whoever these destructive people are and yet again our workforce has to clean this mess,” she said.

"These vandals have completely ruined the fun that should be enjoyed by our law-abiding families and children in our community these school holidays.

"We are sick and tired of the complete lack of respect and waste of ratepayers' dollars on fixing fire damage, broken lights, electrical fittings in the toilets, broken fence panels and turf damage on the oval.”

The act follows a string of vandalism at the park which recently underwent an $80,000 renovation.

Mayor Baker said Binda Park, a popular spot for residents and visitors alike, had 12-14 vandalism incidents so far this year.

"Staff work as quickly as possible to fix damage but this is a time consuming task,” she said.

"It's completely unacceptable.”

Last month, council reported four vandalism incidents at Binda Park with damage to playground fencing and nearby lights. During another incident, council was forced to close the park's male toilet due to exposed wires.

Council is reminding residents to remain vigilant and report any vandalism. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact Policelink on 131444.