Michelle Landry said the money "empowers local governments to deliver roads and community infrastructure".
Michelle Landry said the money “empowers local governments to deliver roads and community infrastructure”.
Council News

$10m+ allocated for council roadworks across CQ

Timothy Cox
7th Oct 2020 4:18 PM
COUNCILS in Capricornia will receive millions of dollars for road and infrastructure programs under the 2020 Federal Budget.

Through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, Rockhampton Regional Council will be allocated $4.6 million, Livingstone Shire Council $2.5 million, and Isaac Regional Council $3.1 million for use by the end of next year.

Mackay Regional Council has been allocated $6,330,313 and Whitsunday Regional Council has been given $2,680,319.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the government would spend an additional $2 billion in the region helping to upgrade roads.

She said the funding for councils "empowers local governments to deliver roads and community infrastructure".

"Improving road safety in Capricornia is a core priority for the Government and that's why this additional investment builds on the $500 million we are already delivering for targeted road safety works," Ms Landry said.

"This investment, together with the new Road Safety Program, will support around 10,000 jobs over the life of the projects, and I look forward to locals in Central Queensland benefiting from the local procurement this investment brings."

The disbursement is split into two rounds: For works beginning by June 30, 2021, Rockhampton Regional Council will get $1,483,455, Livingstone Shire Council $906,477, and Isaac Regional Council $1,546,389.

For construction set to begin by December 31, 2021, they will receive an additional $3,131,662, $1,605,268, and $1,579,953 respectively.

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack called the funding a "Team Australia moment, where we need every government to work together to chart the economic road back".

$6,330,313

isaac regional council livingstone shire council rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

