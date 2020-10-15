Menu
The lastest COVID-19 cases in NSW. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley
News

11 new virus cases in NSW

by Erin Lyons
15th Oct 2020 10:46 AM

NSW has once again found itself battling a rise in COVID-19 cases with 11 new infections recorded to 8pm Wednesday, including six locally acquired infections.

Three are linked to the GP practice in Lakemba.

"We really do need everyone (battling COVID-19) to be with us on the entire journey," Health Minister Brad Hazzard said while once again noting a concern in declining testing numbers.

A positive case in an elderly man from Bargo was reported on Wednesday and was included in Thursday's numbers. One of Thursday's new cases is a household contact of that man, Mr Hazzard confirmed.

Two more cases are under investigation.

Eleven new cases of the virus have been recorded in NSW. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley
Another five are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The health minister also expressed concerns about new cases popping up in Shepparton in Victoria's north - which is within the NSW border bubble.

An alert has also been sent out for a preschool in Sydney's southwest.

A previously reported case attended the Billy Bear Preschool and Early Learning Centre in Ingleburn while possibly infectious on October 9, NSW Health confirmed.

Contact tracing is under way.

Anyone who was at ACE Tutoring on George St, Parramatta, on October 10 between 9.30am and 1.20pm (for a specific class) is now considered a close contact and must isolate immediately.

 

More to come

Originally published as 11 new virus cases in NSW

