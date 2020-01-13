Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

11-year-old charged over alleged butter knife threat

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
13th Jan 2020 6:55 AM | Updated: 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

An 11-year-old girl has been charged after she allegedly threatened a 77-year-old woman with a butter knife, demanded money then punched her, police have said.

Northern Watch Commander Siiri Tennosaar said that about 1.30pm on Sunday afternoon the 77-year-old was walking to her car on Palmerston Cct when the girl allegedly approached her, armed with a butter knife, and demanded money.

Snr Sgt Tennosaar said the victim refused and the offender hit her in the mouth before running away.

St Johns Ambulance treated the victim for minor injuries at the scene.

Police said in a statement on Monday, the 11-year-old form Moulden will appear before Darwin Youth Court in February charged with one count of aggravated assault with intent to steal.

Earlier on Sunday two men were arrested for allegedly breaking into a shopping complex in Nightcliff.

IN OTHER NEWS

Snr Sgt Tennosaar said the 23-year-old and 29-year-old smashed through a glass door and loaded up trolleys with groceries before attempting to flee.

She said police caught the pair nearby and they were charged with unlawful entry, damage to property and stealing.

Snr Sgt Tennosaar said the 23-year-old remained in custody to appear in court on Monday, while the 29-year-old was bailed out, to appear in court at a later date.

butter knife charges editors picks elderly knife crime punch threats youth crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragic details emerge about Blackwater mine worker's death

        premium_icon Tragic details emerge about Blackwater mine worker's death

        News Police have confirmed the worker who died in a workplace accident on a Blackwater mine site was a 33-year-old man.

        COURT: People to face Emerald court today

        premium_icon COURT: People to face Emerald court today

        News A number of people will appear on a range of different charges.

        Man in hospital after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Man in hospital after motorbike crash

        News A MAN was taken to hospital after a motorbike crash

        Siemens cements Adani link despite controversy

        premium_icon Siemens cements Adani link despite controversy

        Breaking No ‘legal or economically responsible’ way to pull out of Adani contract, Siemens...