111 litres of alcohol smuggled into COVID-19 lock down town

TWO men have been arrested after police found drugs and alcohol smuggled into a community currently in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two 36-year-olds, who were charged with drug and alcohol offences, will appear in Woorabinda Magistrates Court on August 14 after police allegedly found marijuana and 111 litres of alcohol.

The 111 litres of alcohol consisted of 24 one litre bottles of rum, 21 one litre bottles of bourbon, 16 four litre wine casks and two one litre bottles of port

Woorabinda Police received information on May 15 in relation to the sale and supply of liquor and drugs at an address in Woorabinda.

Police executed a search warrant at the address the next day.

Police allege they seized marijuana that had been packaged for sale.

Police will allege that the alcohol was purchased to sell to the community.

Police also seized a sum of money that they will allege was the proceeds of drug and alcohol sales.

Woorabinda Police officer in charge Senior Sergeant Ricky Zimitat said that combating the illicit drug and alcohol trade in Woorabinda can only be achieved if the community and police work together.

"A small number of people are profiting from illegal drug and alcohol sales that in turn, causes significant social and health problems in the community," Snr Sgt Zimitat said.

"Police will act within the law on confidential information provided to them to remove illegal drugs from the community, and control and regulate alcohol coming into the community."

If anyone has information about drugs, alcohol or a crime, please contact Crime Stoppers or Policelink (details below) or speak in confidence to your local police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001009311 within the online suspicious activity form.