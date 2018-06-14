1200 babies locked in cars

An RACQ spokeswoman said children were at risk of death or serious injury if they were left in cars.

QUEENSLAND'S peak motoring body is warning parents about the dangers of leaving babies in cars.

Just because it's not as hot outside doesn't mean it's safe to leave unattended children in a vehicle.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said in a statement that close to 1200 babies were accidentally locked in cars last year.

"On average our patrols are called to rescue more than three children from locked cars in Queensland every day," Ms Smith said.

"Most of these are accidental lock-ins and happen when mum or dad give the child a set of keys to play with, and they then press the lock button."

"Even though it's winter, there's still no safe time to leave a child unattended in a car. Especially here in Queensland where our testing shows temperatures inside the car can rise by 10 degrees in just eight minutes - even if your car's parked in the shade or a window's left open."

"We always treat these call outs as the highest priority," she said.

Ms Smith said parents or carers who found their children in these situations should remain calm and call for help.

"If you see a child locked in a car and are concerned for their health, call RACQ or emergency services. Don't ever try to break a window though, as this can injure the child inside."