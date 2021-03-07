Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

12yo Sydney girl missing for four days

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
7th Mar 2021 1:33 PM

 

Police are appealing for assistance to locate a young girl reported missing from Western Sydney this week.

Amelia Hamza, 12, was last seen leaving a home on Denbern Street in Dean Park about 12pm on Thursday.

The young girl failed to return home and authorities were alerted to her disappearance on Saturday.

Missing Sydney West girl Amelia Hamza, who has not been seen since Thursday.
Missing Sydney West girl Amelia Hamza, who has not been seen since Thursday.

Police and family hold concerns for Amelia's welfare due to her young age.

Initial inquiries have led police to believe she spent time in the Sydney CBD on Saturday.

Amelia is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, about 150cm tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as 12yo Sydney girl missing for four days

More Stories

editors picks missing person

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CONTAGIOUS: Parents warned over infectious disease outbreak

        Premium Content CONTAGIOUS: Parents warned over infectious disease outbreak

        Health Learning centres across the Mackay district have been issued a poster with information about exclusion times for various infections

        ‘Justice league’ of North Qld mayors calls for fairer deal

        Premium Content ‘Justice league’ of North Qld mayors calls for fairer deal

        Council News ‘Regional Queensland is equally as important as southeast Queensland.’

        Mackay Isaac Whitsunday’s top-earning suburbs revealed

        Premium Content Mackay Isaac Whitsunday’s top-earning suburbs revealed

        Money RICH LIST: Find out how your suburbs compares according to the latest data.

        ‘Was my job worth being killed for?’ How Premier nearly quit

        Premium Content ‘Was my job worth being killed for?’ How Premier nearly quit

        Feature Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed the heavy personal toll