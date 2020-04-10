Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland recorded 13 more cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the state’s total number to 964.
Queensland recorded 13 more cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the state’s total number to 964.
Health

13 new cases amid Easter plea

by Hayden Johnson
10th Apr 2020 11:09 AM

QUEENSLAND has recorded 13 more cases of coronavirus overnight, taking the state's total number to 964.

Health Minister Steven Miles praised the work of residents by remaining at home and limiting the spread rate to 1.5 per cent.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD

"All of the sacrifices we are making are working," he said.

It comes as the Government continues to plead with Queenslanders to stay within their own suburbs and forget any plan of non-essential travel this Easter.

As at midnight Queensland Police had issued 289 fines to people breaching the public health laws.

"Don't be one of those people," Mr Miles said.

"We are all doing this for each other."

 

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as 13 new cases amid Easter plea

coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police clamp down on Easter holiday outings

        premium_icon Police clamp down on Easter holiday outings

        News Officers to hand out on-the-spot fines to anyone being ‘reckless and in blatant disregard’ of health orders

        Mining giant orders high-risk workers off Qld sites

        premium_icon Mining giant orders high-risk workers off Qld sites

        Health It’s understood the move has affected thousands of workers.

        Resources roundtable pivots to coronavirus response

        premium_icon Resources roundtable pivots to coronavirus response

        News The council, CHDC, and nine mining companies this week released a statement about...

        ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        premium_icon ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        Health Nurses under protected in COVID-19 pandemic: claim