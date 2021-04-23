Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health Minister Natasha Fyles.
Health Minister Natasha Fyles.
Health

13 new COVID cases from India diagnosed in Howard Springs

by Sarah Matthews, Thomas Morgan
23rd Apr 2021 2:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THIRTEEN new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Howard Springs quarantine facility overnight, all of which are repatriated Australians who arrived in Darwin from India.

The announcement was made by Health Minister Natasha Fyles at a press conference this morning.

She said one of the 13 arrivals who recently tested positive to COVID had to be taken to Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment.

 

 

The NT now has 38 active cases of COVID-19 from repatriated Australians.

NT health minister Natasha Fyles warned more cases from returned travellers would be confirmed in coming days.

Flights from India scheduled for May would be pushed back to June, and a 30 per cent reduction in capacity was yesterday announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

But Ms Fyles said there was no need to cancel repatriation from the subcontinent entirely.

"I think that we need to balance it with our obligation that these are people that are eligible to come to Australia," Ms Fyles said.

"They're vulnerable, they've been caught up in a situation," she said.

sarah.matthews1@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as 13 new COVID cases from India diagnosed in Howard Springs

coronavirus hotel quarantine howard springs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Which roads to avoid on Anzac Day in the Central Highlands

        Premium Content Which roads to avoid on Anzac Day in the Central Highlands

        News A full list of road closures, ceremonies and marches taking place across the Central Highlands on Anzac Day.

        UK comedian explains why touring regional QLD is vital

        Premium Content UK comedian explains why touring regional QLD is vital

        News He’s feeling over the moon about being able to return to Australia to perform at...

        CQ career change courses offered cheap

        Premium Content CQ career change courses offered cheap

        News The Tafe Priority Skills Fund offers 49 discounted certificate and diploma courses...

        ‘We love the outback’: CQ to host next Cabinet meeting

        Premium Content ‘We love the outback’: CQ to host next Cabinet meeting

        News Regional Cabinet meeting moves to the central west as part of a commitment to...