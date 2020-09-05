13-week premmie fought against all odds to survive

Jemma and Stephen Schofield from Dysart with Callen, 9 months (corrected), at the Townsville University Hospital. Picture: Evan Morgan

WITH six months of pregnancy still to go, a Dysart mum was told her son would likely not survive because of low amniotic fluids.

But after experiencing multiple miscarriages and going through IVF, Jemma Schofield said there was no going back.

“We started doing weekly scans,” Mrs Schofield said, as her fluids kept dropping but bub’s heartbeat remained strong.

“We pushed forward figuring we would let our baby fight as long as it could.”

But at 18 weeks, Mrs Schofield said their “hearts sunk” after her waters broke with a “bloody show”.

The family had to relocate to Townsville, where they would live for the next seven months having to stay within 20 minutes of the hospital at all times.

Fortunately, they were able to secure accommodation with Ronald McDonald House.

Then at 19 weeks along, doctors gave them more damning news.

“At this scan, we were given ‘the talk’,” Mrs Schofield said.

Dysart baby Callen Schofield was born at 27 weeks gestation. Picture: Contributed

She said doctors gave bub a 40 per cent chance of survival and said his lungs would be 10 weeks underdeveloped if he made it another five weeks.

“The doctor was basically pushing for us to terminate,” Mrs Schofield said.

“They didn’t know if he was going to be able to take his first breath and even if he did, they gave him two hours to live.

“But when it came to letting him fight, it wasn’t really a choice; it was a ‘it’s happening’.”

And fight he did, until his mum reached 27 weeks gestation.

“On the morning of the May 7 … I walked out of the hairdressers and had one of those movie movements where your waters break in the middle of the shopping centre which was odd since I had already ruptured my membranes.

“I came home and had a shower, sat down and tried to relax.

“At 4pm, (I) had a weird feeling so I went to the bathroom only to find another bloody show (but) this time it wouldn’t stop.

“I rallied hubby and we went up to the hospital to be told that I was currently haemorrhaging and that we were going to have to deliver bub now.

“But there would be complications and a big possibility that bub wouldn’t make it.”

Dysart baby Callen Schofield spent his first few months of life in hospital. Picture: Contributed

Callen Schofield was born at 10pm, 13 weeks premature weighing 1.3kg and measuring 37cm.

He had chronic neonatal lung disease, his lungs eight weeks underdeveloped because of lower amniotic fluid levels through pregnancy.

That is when Callen’s “true journey” really began, Mrs Schofield said.

“Callen had to be intubated and had tubes and lines turned in.

“He had a special little (club) foot.

“At one week old, our little man blew two holes in his right lung and had to have a line put in.

Doctors did not think Dysart baby Callen Schofield would survive more than two hours after birth. Picture: Contributed

“The following week, once the line was removed, he contracted pneumonia.”

“It was almost two weeks until I could hold him.

“It was a bit surreal.

“I was a bit anxious because he was so small still.”

Callen also had to wear a pressure cap, undergo surgery for a hernia and have a special cast made to correct his club foot which will require surgery down the track and a brace until he is five years old.

Dysart baby Callen Schofield with big brother Baden, 2, and big sister, Ebony, 9. Picture: Contributed

And while Mrs Schofield was at the hospital, she was away from her two other children who could not meet their little brother until he was 15 weeks old because of COVID-19 restrictions.

And Callen’s dad Stephen Schofield, who worked as a diesel fitter at Grasstree Mine, had to travel back and forth between his shifts.

But the experience was taken in the family’s stride.

Now that Callen is 17 weeks old, the family has just celebrated being able to move back home at Dysart.

Mrs Schofield said the hardest challenge now was to get the oxygen her son needed freighted to Dysart from Mackay.

“They’re not coming out every day because of COVID,” she said.

“We’re waiting on the machine to be able to create the oxygen.

“It’s just one day at a time.”

The Ronald McDonald House Charity supported 158 families from the Mackay and Whitsundays region last year equating to 2851 nightly stays next to a hospital.

The CommBank Staff Foundation Community recently granted $10,000 to the RMHC to help make up for the charity losing their major fundraising events due to COVID-19 regulations.

For more information about the CommBank grants, visit commbank.com.au/grants.

To find out more about RMHC North Australia, visit rmhc.org.au/na