$140K for community groups

SUBMISSIONS are now open for round one of the Central Highlands Regional Council community grants program, with more than $140,000 up for grabs.

The program supports a diverse range of groups and not-for-profit organisations operating in the region.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said that successful submissions will receive grants of up to $5,000 and $20,000 each.

“The projects can foster community engagement, connection and participation, arts and cultural development, community pride, or programs that bring our communities together to improve our wellbeing,” he said.

“Some community groups need financial assistance to purchase equipment or to improve facilities, while others may need help to get a community event off the ground.”

“I strongly encourage community groups to apply and look forward to seeing the projects come to life,” he said.

Council’s community grants program has provided more than $1.4 million in assistance to local community groups and organisations since the program was launched in 2009, making positive contributions to the quality of life in the Central Highlands’ region.

Submissions for round one of the program are now open and close at 5pm on 28 February 2020. All submissions will be notified by early April 2020.

Preference will be given to submissions with a focus on completing aspirations of their community outlined in the Central Highlands 2022 Community Plan Refresh.

Application forms and guidelines are available from council’s website centralhighlands.qld.gov.au, libraries, offices and transaction centres.