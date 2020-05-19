Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 15-year-old is in custody over the alleged stabbing death of another teenager in Darwin overnight
A 15-year-old is in custody over the alleged stabbing death of another teenager in Darwin overnight
Crime

15-year-old in custody over alleged stabbing death

by JUDITH AISTHORPE and WILL ZWAR
19th May 2020 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 15-year-old boy is in custody over the alleged stabbing death of another teenager in the Bagot Community in Darwin overnight.

Officer in Charge of Major Crime Unit, Detective Senior Sergeant Troy Stephens said the two boys were known to each other and said others may be called upon as witnesses.

Officer in Charge of Major Crime Unit, Detective Senior Sergeant Troy Stephens will give an update on the death at the Bagot Community.

Posted by The NT News on Monday, 18 May 2020

"It's believed both persons were known to each other but the exact nature of the relationship is yet to be established," he said.

"There were a number of people present, as it is a community where a number of people live ... as to how closely involved people are or aren't, that's still to be determined."

Det Sgt Stephens said it wasn't known if the alleged offender was a member of the Bagot Community.

Earlier today police said a 15-year-old was taken to hospital overnight with a stab wound to his chest.

The teen later died in hospital.

Police said a knife was found at the scene.

Originally published as 15-year-old in custody over alleged stabbing death

court crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emerald doctor advocates bolstered rural services

        premium_icon Emerald doctor advocates bolstered rural services

        News Dr Ewen McPhee said should be a greater incentive for doctors to live and work regionally.

        Dysart police receive multiple fireworks complaints

        premium_icon Dysart police receive multiple fireworks complaints

        News Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said police had received calls about fireworks for...

        Massive cash injection as Premier launches road to recovery

        premium_icon Massive cash injection as Premier launches road to recovery

        Politics Industry Recovery Panel established to guide state through pandemic

        BRRRRR! CQ temps to hit single figures over the weekend

        premium_icon BRRRRR! CQ temps to hit single figures over the weekend

        Weather Big rainfall totals and 7 degree minimums forecasted for parts of Central...