Menu
Login
News

This email means you may have been hacked

Email from MyFitnessPal over data breach.
Email from MyFitnessPal over data breach.
by Matt Young

USERS of the popular smartphone app MyFitnessPal woke to unfortunate news after sportswear brand Under Armour announced millions of users were hacked in a significant data breach.

At least 150 million accounts have been compromised when an "unauthorised party" tapped into user accounts during February, an email to subscribers read. The company says it does not know who stole the data and the "investigation is ongoing".

"On March 25, 2018, we became aware that during February of this year an unauthorised party acquired data associated with MyFitnessPal user accounts," the email, from Chief Digital Officer Paul Fipps, read.

"The affected information included usernames, email addresses, and hashed passwords - the majority with the hashing function called bcrypt used to secure passwords."

 

 

Financial information including credit card details were not compromised, along with government-issued identifiers including driver's license numbers. Payment card data was not affected because it is collected and processed separately, the company said.

"Once we became aware, we quickly took steps to determine the nature and scope of the issue. We are working with leading data security firms to assist in our investigation. We have also notified and are co-ordinating with law enforcement authorities."

The company has urged users to change their password immediately and to be aware of "suspicious activity".

 

 

 

The company recommended users "be cautious of any unsolicited communications that ask for your personal data or refer you to a web page asking for personal data" and "avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from suspicious emails".

MyFitnessPal, a mobile app which tracks user's diet and fitness activity, was acquired by Under Armour in 2015 for US$475 million. At the time MyFitnessPal had 80 million users and has more than doubled since.

Stocks in the company have dropped at least 4 per cent since the announcement.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- You can change your password by logging into the full site while mobile app users should log in using the same username and password they use in the app. Once you've logged in, click the "My Home" tab, then "Settings," then "Change Password."

 

My Fitness Pal is a popular app that helps people track their diet and activity.
My Fitness Pal is a popular app that helps people track their diet and activity.

Topics:  editors picks hacked myfitnesspal

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners