Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
JOB CUTS: Carborough Downs Mine.
JOB CUTS: Carborough Downs Mine.
Business

160 jobs slashed at CQ mine over COVID-19

Melanie Whiting
12th May 2020 4:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MINING company has cut more than 160 contract positions at its Coppabella mine in a major blow to the Central Queensland resources industry.

A Fitzroy Australia Resources spokesman said the miner had been forced to restructure its Carborough Downs mine due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No permanent employees have been stood down, with the job cuts to affect contractors only.

READ MORE:

Resource jobs bonanza: 300 positions available in Mackay

Major plan to save resource projects and jobs

Miner’s national training program launches in Mackay

“Significant reductions in the price and demand for coking coal have occurred since mid-March due to lockdowns and reduced steel production across the world,” the spokesman said.

“Fitzroy has taken proactive steps to ensure the long term viability of its operations by suspending its Bord and Pillar operations.

“Longwall and development operations continue as normal.

“These changes have resulted in the loss of approximately 160 contract positions.”

It is understood onsite contractors were told the news in-person this morning.

Contractors who were not on shift were also being called by their employer today.

Fitzroy chief executive Grant Polwarth said every effort was made to keep the majority of jobs.

“Our goal is to ensure long term sustainability of the operation, protect the livelihoods of our employees and continue to make a meaningful contribution to the community in which we operate,” Mr Polwarth said.

carborough downs mine coronado global resources job cuts jobs news mining news
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motocross riders itching to get back on the track

        premium_icon Motocross riders itching to get back on the track

        News The girls had to postpone their big plans for this year.

        VOTE NOW: Best hairdresser in the Central Highlands

        VOTE NOW: Best hairdresser in the Central Highlands

        News The top hairdressers across the region have been short-listed.

        Beekeeper advocates protecting bee populations

        premium_icon Beekeeper advocates protecting bee populations

        News Ken Murray said bees’ role in pollinating crops and fruits was indispensable.

        Moranbah salon celebrates 18 years

        premium_icon Moranbah salon celebrates 18 years

        News Despite a downturn in April, business goes on at Studio Hair Fashions.