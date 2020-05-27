17 DUIs – is this Queensland’s worst driver?

Caboolture man Michael Joseph Lawrence Chatters, 52, pleaded guilty in Beenleigh Magistrates Court yesterday to 21 charges, including drink driving, driving unlicensed and driving while disqualified by a court order. Picture: Facebook

A CABOOLTURE man now has almost 50 charges of drink driving, unlicensed driving and driving while disqualified by a court order on his record after he was charged with another 21 offences.

Police prosecutor Sgt Kellie Cullen told the court that Caboolture boilermaker Michael Joseph Lawrence Chatters, 52, was a "repeat offender who drives illegally when it suits".

She said that by her count, Chatters had pleaded guilty to or been found guilty of 10 disqualified driving charges, 12 unlicensed driving charges, and 14 drink driving charges, in a traffic history stretching more than 25 years in every state and territory except South Australia, ACT and the North Territory.

This was before the additional three drink driving, three disqualified driving and three unlicensed driving charges he pleaded guilty to today.

Chatters was caught drink driving on Old Cleveland Rd E Birkdale, Lyons St Warwick, and the Centenary Highway Mount Ommaney.

He was also picked up at Gympie Rd Strathpine for driving unlicensed, uninsured, unregistered and with stolen licence plates; Laura St Lutwyche for driving while SPER suspended; Lehmann Cct Caboolture South for driving unlicensed; and Wynnum Rd Tingalpa for driving unlicensed.

He also stole fuel from Coles Express Caloundra.

The offences occurred mostly between March 23 last year and February 2 this year, although the Warwick drink driving charge was from May 16, 2015.

Some of the offences before the court yesterday occurred while he was on a suspended sentence for unrelated offences.

The court heard that Chatters lives with his partner and two children, who are aged two and five, and that he has consistently worked interstate.

Chatters was given court ordered parole, having served 59 days behind bars.

Originally published as 17 DUIs - is this Queensland's worst driver?