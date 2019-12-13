Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

17yo boy killed, 15yo girl airlifted in 'stolen car' crash

13th Dec 2019 5:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 17-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl airlifted after a single vehicle crash in Central Queensland overnight.

Police are investigating the fatal car crash in Blackwater.

Preliminary investigations indicate, around 11.15pm, a car was involved in a single vehicle crash on Columba Access Rd.

There were two people in the car. 

The 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old girl was transported to Blackwater Hospital and then to Rockhampton Hospital by helicopter.

The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening from the car park of a hotel on Railway St.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating. Anyone in the area with dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

blackwater editors picks emerald fatal crash
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: 50+ homes to see

        premium_icon CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: 50+ homes to see

        News All the addresses for Christmas lights across the Central Highlands.

        LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Who is Emerald’s cutest baby?

        premium_icon LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Who is Emerald’s cutest baby?

        News Vote now for the cutest bundle of joy in Emerald

        MEET THE LOCALS: Enjoy a day at the races

        MEET THE LOCALS: Enjoy a day at the races

        News Richard Turnbull loves spending his time at the race track.

        19 mums behaving badly: Stealing, stalking, drugs and more

        premium_icon 19 mums behaving badly: Stealing, stalking, drugs and more

        Crime Why these mums found themselves before Mackay courts.