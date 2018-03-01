180 racers rev up for season

Action from the MPE Suspension Central Queensland Motocross Championships at Emerald on the weekend.

Action from the MPE Suspension Central Queensland Motocross Championships at Emerald on the weekend. Terry Hill

Motocross: The first round of the MPE Suspension Central Queensland Motocross Championships kicked off at Emerald Junior Motocross Club last weekend.

The series consists of five rounds, the first of which was held in Emerald.

Emerald Club spokesman Sharon Pease said the competition, held each year, was contested by riders throughout the state.

Terry Hill

"We have riders from Cairns down to Gladstone and west to Cloncurry,” she said.

"Mozzie Creek (Emerald Junior Motocross Club track) was lucky enough to host the first round which is always hotly contested as it the opening round for the season.

"We had 184 riders and nearly 230 bikes for the weekend.

"The track was prime with many hours from all of our wonderful volunteers to get it perfect.

"Saturday provided perfect racing conditions with a fast track and perfect weather and some amazing racing on show.”

Pease said the top three riders in the QMX1 class - Luke Weaver, Ryan Eden and Jake Valinoti - picked up where they left off last year.

They provided some great action, with Luke Weaver picking up the win.

"In our junior classes two of Australia's top riders - Tye Jones (junior lites two stroke and four stroke) and Brad West (mini lites) were on show and were in amazing form - both going 1-1 in their respective classes to take out the round,” she said.

"The rain held out for us to complete racing on Saturday however the heavens opened on Saturday night and dumped around 80mm on the track so racing was cancelled on Sunday.”

Terry Hill

The next round, to be held in Rockhampton on March 10- 11, is expected to be just as big and hotly contested.

Rockhampton will also host one round of the Queensland titles on July 7-8, with many riders keen to get to know the track a little better.

The third round of the MPE Suspension races will be held at Middlemount on April 28-29, followed by Mackay on May 5-6 and Yeppoon on June 30-July 1.

"Emerald will also host the Queensland women's championships in July, so it is set to be a huge year for CQ Motocross,” Pease said.

"It's a real testament to the quality the riders here in Central Queensland.”