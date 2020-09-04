Menu
Scene of a single-vehicle fatal crash at the base of the Eton Range. A 55-year-old man was the sole occupant which left the Peak Downs Highway about 5km west of Eton. This highway, known as a crash hot spot, will soon be upgraded.
Scene of a single-vehicle fatal crash at the base of the Eton Range. A 55-year-old man was the sole occupant which left the Peak Downs Highway about 5km west of Eton. This highway, known as a crash hot spot, will soon be upgraded.
$18m to fast track Mackay’s next major road project

Melanie Whiting
15th Sep 2020 1:45 PM
FUNDING for the region’s next big road project has been unlocked following Mackay’s game-changing Ring Road stage one now open.

The State and Federal governments have delivered $18 million in funding to upgrade the Peak Downs Highway between Mackay and Eton, paving the way for construction to start later this year.

The project was flagged in June as part of a $415 million infrastructure spending splurge to deliver 700 jobs and a help the state’s economy bounce back from the coronavirus shutdown.

The Morrison and Palaszczuk governments agreed to jointly pump funds into 14 “shovel-ready” or road safety projects – including the Peak Downs Highway – to create jobs across the state.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the road between Mackay and Eton had a reputation for being dangerous.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.
Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

“Since I was elected in 2013 to represent Capricornia, motorists have told me how dangerous and precarious this stretch of road is and the Federal Government is leading the charge to fix this problem road,” Ms Landry said.

“Improving safety and access along the highway will provide a much-needed boost to key Queensland industries such as mining and agriculture while ensuring locals remain reliably connected to jobs and services.

“The Peak Downs Highway is a critical commuter and freight link that connects key mining and agricultural communities and businesses in the Central Highlands and Bowen Basin districts to markets and service industries.”

The $18 million project is jointly funded, with the Australian Government committing $14.4 million and the Queensland Government $3.6 million.

