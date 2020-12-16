$199 luxury Kmart item goes viral

Kmart shoppers have inundated social media with images of a luxury item that item that is a much cheaper dupe of more expensive versions.

Aussie shoppers have inundated social media with images a luxury item they nabbed from Kmart.

The $199 cocoon chair, which is a much cheaper dupe of more expensive versions, has been making the rounds online after the retailer unveiled the rattan-style statement piece as part of its Black Friday sale.

One excited Kmart shopper attracted more than 3,000 'likes' after sharing an image of her two cocoon chairs beautifully styled on her patio.

A Kmart shopper showed off her $199 rattan chairs on her patio. It black and white is also from the retailer. Picture: Kmart Hacks & Decor

"I just want to share my BLACK FRIDAY purchase from KMART! Stayed up until 1AM just to get these chairs, so worth it. I love it so much better in person as well," she wrote in the Facebook group Kmart Hacks & Decor.

Fellow customers who snapped up the furniture item also pointed out the chair looks very similar to wicker egg chairs selling online for up to $899.

One woman said it makes for an "absolutely perfect" party setting, while another said she used it for her plants room.

The $199 Kmart cocoon chair. Picture: Kmart Hacks & Decor

Facebook users showed off its versatility with one mum explaining how she styled the chair in her daughter's bedroom so she could use it as a reading nook.

"It's super comfy, you just sink into it. We enjoy a snuggle and book together in it," she wrote online.

Another shopper got creative after cutting off the top of the cocoon shaped chairs to use in her living space.

Shoppers have inundated Facebook with images of the egg-shaped chair. Picture: Kmart Hacks & Decor

One shopper showed how she styled the chair in her living room. Picture: Kmart Hacks & Decor

As per the product description, it has a maximum weight capacity of 100kg, comes with four water repellent cushions, and makes for a relaxing experience when sipping your tea, coffee or reading a book. It also has adjustable levelling feet.

However, as the item comes un-assembled, some wondered whether it needed an extra pair of hands.

"I've assembled this much," one woman explained, showing an image of the bottom half fully constructed.

One woman said she needed help screwing the top half of the item. Picture: Kmart Hacks & Decor

Another said it was perfect for a party setting. Picture: Kmart Hacks & Decor

"But you would need a helper to hold the top part so you can screw it together. It's rather massive," she added.

Others said that while they loved their chair, it can take up a lot of space.

For those wanting something similar but at a more affordable price, Kmart is also selling a faux rattan egg chair for just $25.

Originally published as $199 luxury Kmart item goes viral