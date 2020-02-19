3kg of ice seized in major raids across Rocky and Yeppoon

Police conducting searches at a home on Hardacre St in Wandal on February 19. The vehicles were later impounded.

UPDATE 1PM: A FURTHER 2kg of ice has been seized following an ongoing search at Yeppoon this morning.

The SES assisted police with the land search for the drugs.

In total, Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey estimated the drugs had a potential street value of $3.5 million.

No further arrests have been made at this stage.

INITIAL: MORE than 1kg of the drug ice has been seized and three people arrested as part of a series of raids across three properties in Rockhampton this morning.

Police claim the drugs had a potential street value of $1 million.

The ice seized in raids across Rockhampton on Wednesday, February 19 vanessa jarrett

The raids were in relation to the closure of Operation Romeo Kazoo.

Police conducted searches in properties and related vehicles from around 6am at addresses in Hardacre St at Wandal, Edenbrook Dr at Parkhurst and Forbes Ave in Frenchville.

Police search vehicles at a Forbes Ave address in relation to a drug raid.

The dog squad also attended the properties.

A Holden Cruze was impounded from the Forbes Ave address.

A number of vehicles and motorbikes were towed away from the properties under police direction to be impounded.

Police conducting raids at Edenbrook Dr, Parkhurst.

The Edenbrook Dr property was involved in a drug raid in June 2018 where a cannabis plant hydroponic was found.

A man allegedly linked to the raids has also been located at an Emerald hotel and was taken to the Rockhampton watchouse.

Police forced entry to the Forbes Ave home.

The three alleged offenders are expected to front Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow.