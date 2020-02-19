Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police conducting searches at a home on Hardacre St in Wandal on February 19. The vehicles were later impounded.
Police conducting searches at a home on Hardacre St in Wandal on February 19. The vehicles were later impounded.
Crime

3kg of ice seized in major raids across Rocky and Yeppoon

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
19th Feb 2020 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1PM: A FURTHER 2kg of ice has been seized following an ongoing search at Yeppoon this morning. 

The SES assisted police with the land search for the drugs. 

In total, Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey estimated the drugs had a potential street value of $3.5 million. 

No further arrests have been made at this stage. 

INITIAL: MORE than 1kg of the drug ice has been seized and three people arrested as part of a series of raids across three properties in Rockhampton this morning.

Police claim the drugs had a potential street value of $1 million.

The ice seized in raids across Rockhampton on Wednesday, February 19
The ice seized in raids across Rockhampton on Wednesday, February 19 vanessa jarrett

The raids were in relation to the closure of Operation Romeo Kazoo.

Police conducted searches in properties and related vehicles from around 6am at addresses in Hardacre St at Wandal, Edenbrook Dr at Parkhurst and Forbes Ave in Frenchville.

Police search vehicles at a Forbes Ave address in relation to a drug raid.
Police search vehicles at a Forbes Ave address in relation to a drug raid.

The dog squad also attended the properties.

A Holden Cruze was impounded from the Forbes Ave address.
A Holden Cruze was impounded from the Forbes Ave address.

A number of vehicles and motorbikes were towed away from the properties under police direction to be impounded.

Police conducting raids at Edenbrook Dr, Parkhurst.
Police conducting raids at Edenbrook Dr, Parkhurst.

The Edenbrook Dr property was involved in a drug raid in June 2018 where a cannabis plant hydroponic was found.

A man allegedly linked to the raids has also been located at an Emerald hotel and was taken to the Rockhampton watchouse.

Police forced entry to the Forbes Ave home.
Police forced entry to the Forbes Ave home.

The three alleged offenders are expected to front Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow.

detective senior sergeant luke peachey drug raid drug raids edenbrook estate rockhampton drug raid rockhampton police tmbcourt tmbcrime tmbdrugs
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PET OF THE WEEK: He’s dopey but very loyal

        PET OF THE WEEK: He’s dopey but very loyal

        News Every week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Pets & Animals We are on the search for Australia’s Top Dog. Enter here.

        Up to $200k available for small businesses

        Up to $200k available for small businesses

        News Grants have previously assisted small businesses in Rockhampton and Moranbah.

        Man carried illegal weapon during bar fight

        premium_icon Man carried illegal weapon during bar fight

        News 21-year-old pleads guilty to two charges at Emerald’s Magistrate Court.